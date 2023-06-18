Dustin Thomas Overholt, Major (Retired), 46, of Watertown

Dustin Thomas Overholt, Major (Retired)- age 46, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023 (Infantry Birthday), at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dustin Thomas Overholt, Major (Retired)- age 46, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023 (Infantry Birthday), at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. He was born on August 19, 1976, in Akron, Ohio to the late Lorraine Oakes and Curtis Overholt. Dustin was a graduate from the University of Alaska, with a degree in history, and attended the US Army Physician Assistant Program through the University of Nebraska Medical School.

During his distinguished 23-year career in the army, Dustin held various roles, including Infantryman in 3/75 Ranger BN at FT Benning, GA, and 1/87 Rakkasans at FT Campbell, KY. He then served as a Medical Officer with 3/21 Infantry and Executive Officer of the 102nd Forward Surgical Team at FT Lewis, WA. Later, he worked as a Physician Assistant for the 10th MTN Division, providing invaluable support to 1/71 CAV and serving as a Flight Surgeon for the 10th Combat Aviation Bridge. Dustin also served at McDonald Army Medical Center in FT Eustis, VA, where he worked in the Gastroenterology Clinic, delivering primary healthcare to active-duty Soldiers, dependents, and retirees.

He proudly served in multiple deployments to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan (twice), and the Horn of Africa, where he held the position of Deputy Surgeon for the Horn of Africa. For his courageous service, Dustin was awarded the Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars, 2 Meritorious Service Medals, and numerous other decorations.

Upon retirement, he worked in the Orthopedic field at Duke University in Raleigh, NC, and North Country Orthopedic in Watertown, NY.

Dustin is survived by his children, Abigail “Abbey” Overholt and Hanna Overholt, both of North Hampton, New Hampshire; his father, Curtis (Connie) Overholt of Uniontown, Ohio; his sister, Theresa Overholt of Los Angeles, California; and his dog, Duke. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Bob (JoAnne) Oakes, his mother, Lorraine Oakes, and his dog, Holly.

He found immense joy in spending time with his daughters. He was often seen supporting their various activities, from participating in The Nutcracker to volunteering at sporting events. Together, they enjoyed cooking, hunting, hiking, and camping. Even when physically apart, Dustin made sure to encourage and support their passions.

