A few showers on Father’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s with showers coming to an end.

Sunday highs will remain below average as they stay in the lower 70s. We will see a 20% of showers mainly in the afternoon. Sunday will start out cloudy before seeing some clearing by the afternoon.

Monday highs will reach the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A strong area of high pressure will build in this week which will dry us out and help us warm up.

Highs this week will be in the 80s with lots of sunshine.

