POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mrs. June B. Mallette, age 87, of Potsdam, NY, will be held on Tuesday, June 20th at 2:15 pm. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.