Rollover in the Town of LeRay sends 1 to the hospital

A woman was sent to the hospital following a rollover in the Town of LeRay Sunday evening.
A woman was sent to the hospital following a rollover in the Town of LeRay Sunday evening.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A woman was sent to the hospital following a rollover in the Town of LeRay Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., New York State Police and the Evans Mills Fire Department responded to a crash near the corner of Johnson and Taylor Roads near Eagle Ridge Apartments, where a white truck was on its top in the ditch.

Police on scene say a passenger, a woman, was taken to the hospital with claims of neck pain. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle, but was checked out on scene with no apparent injuries.

Police say they believe speed may be a factor, thought the investigation is ongoing.

