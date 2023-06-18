Saturday Sports: Red & Black send Falcons flying

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black hosted the New York Falcons out of Buffalo in a Gridiron Developmental Football League contest Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field.

The Red & Black were looking to send the Falcons flying back to Buffalo as they set the tone on the first play from scrimmage. Jason Williams connects with Chris Furr on a 66 yard pass play.

That sets up a Williams strike to Dequace Jackson to put the Red & Black on top 6-0.

It is Jason Williams with another long strike to Furr, his pass covering 35 yards.

Williams then runs it in for the touchdown and the 2 point conversion is good: 14-0 Red & Black.

With the score 14-6 Watertown, Williams connects with Zachary Todd from 6 yards out. Now 22-6 Red & Black.

In the second quarter, the Red & Black score again. It was Williams with a 39 yard pass to Keegan Quior: 28-6 Red & Black.

With the score 28-14 Red & Black, it was Williams to Furr who climbs the ladder for the catch, the play covering 50 yards: 34-14 Watertown at the half.

In the third quarter, Connor Crump was seeing some action at quarterback connecting with Semaj James. Now 44 -14 Watertown.

The Red & Black defense made a stand on 4th down, stopping the New York Falcons scoring effort.

Watertown goes on top to beat the New York Falcons 62-22.

On the diamond at Toyota Field, the Watertown Rapids were in search of their 2nd straight win as they hosted Amsterdam.

At the top of the 7th, Amsterdam was up 6-0 and looking for more, but Nick Locurto made the diving grab, robbing Bryce Hubbard.

At the bottom of the 8th, the Rapids were looking to get on the board as Mike Norton singles to right. It was Quinten Perilli trying to score from 2nd, but he’s gunned down at the plate.

At the bottom of the 9th, there were 2 outs for the Rapids when David McCann gets all of his pitch and puts it over the wall in right for a 2 run home run: 6-2 Amsterdam.

But Jax Miller strikes out looking to end the game as Amsterdam holds on to beat the Rapids by a final score of 6-2.

The South Jeff Little League wrapped up it’s 51st season Friday night in Rodman with closing ceremonies for the U-10 and U-12 divisions.

Festivities included a home run derby and base running competition.

Awards were also handed out including the Charles F. Burdick Memorial Youth and Coach Character Awards, which went to the father daughter duo of Anthony and Delilah Cronk.

South Jeff Little League President Matt Burdick says it was a successful season thanks to all of the coaches, volunteers and especially the sponsors who made a big impact on what the league could do.

”We have a lot of really big sponsors that have come on board this year. Specifically Bob Johnson Chevy and Bob Johnson Dodge, Jeep and Ram. Northern Credit Union sponsored all of our uniforms this year. Without those sponsors, we would not have had the season we had,” said Burdick.

In box lacrosse news, the Thousand Islands Spirits were off Saturday night after picking up their 1st ever road win Friday night, beating Oswego 29-17 in North American Box Lacrosse League action.

With the win, the Spirits picked up their 2nd straight win to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Spirits are in action next this coming Friday night, when they host the Utica Yeti for their 2nd ever home game.

Spirits Owner and General Manager Nate Jobson was pleased with the turnout for the Spirits home opener against Paper City last week.

”Yeah, it was a pretty cool way to start your home journey is to win and win kind of the way we did. We brought probably our best roster for that first home game. It was pretty exciting. The environment in here was honestly electric. I wasn’t gonna play that night, but coach put me on the dressing roster, so I guess I was lucky enough to get out there. It was a pretty cool experience,” said Jobson.

