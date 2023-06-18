The Town of Lyme will be flushing hydrants this week

Hydrant
Hydrant(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Lyme will be flushing hydrants this week.

Town officials say crews will flush hydrants on Old Town Springs Road in Water Districts 1 and 5 on Monday.

On Tuesday, they will flush on Millens Bay Road and Cheever Road in Water Districts 1 and 4.

Three Mile Bay, Water District 2, will be flushed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say water may be discolored due to the work and ask anyone with questions to call the Town of Lyme at 315-649-2788.

