105th Mount Carmel Feast coming up soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown this weekend with a brand-new pavilion and old favorites like Italian food, carnival rides, and fireworks.

Frank Gorri and his son, Chris, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the festival. Watch their interview above.

The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast started in 1916 with the primarily Italian families at St. Anthony’s Church and has grown into an event the whole city enjoys.

A spaghetti dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Arsenal Street church.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a religious procession through the streets of Watertown at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display to cap off the festival at 9:30.

Admission and parking are free.

The grounds are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

New this year is the pavilion, which was completed last week. The old one was destroyed in a fire.

Fundraising to pay for the pavilion is ongoing. Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

