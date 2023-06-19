Becky J. (LaVancha) Clay, 57, of Watertown

Becky J. (LaVancha) Clay, Watertown, passed away at Albany medical center on Friday, June 16. She was 57 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Becky J. (LaVancha) Clay, Watertown, passed away at Albany medical center on Friday, June 16. She was 57 years old.

Born October 11, 1965, in Copenhagen NY, she was a daughter and firstborn to the late Clifford and Barbara (Gardner) LaVancha. Her family would later relocate to Watertown when Becky was a teenager. She received her education locally and worked as a fulltime mother and caretaker to her family.

Becky married William Clay on August 17, 1983. The marriage would end in divorce in 1989. Becky was in a relationship with William (Ben) Reynolds Watertown for 32 years, a relationship that resulted in a separation in 2021.

Becky enjoyed cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed listening to music and playing Skip bo or Uno. When she was younger she was a waitress and a house keeper.

Becky is survived by her children, Michael and Jennifer LaVancha , Nancy Clay, Richard and Cassandra Clay all of Watertown; 9 grandchildren, Dominic, Abby (Logan), Erynn, Carrissa, Serenity, Jacob, Samantha, Richard Jr. , Johnathan; and 1 great grandson, Mateo. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard LaVancha of Natural Bridge, Clifford (Shelene) LaVancha of Watertown, and Floyd Lavancha of Natural Bridge; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Becky is predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Barbara LaVancha, and three sisters, Tina, Melinda, and Christa.

Per Becky’s wishes there are no public services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the future at a date and time convenient to her family.

Because her death was sudden and unexpected her children and grandchildren ask for privacy as they start the grieving process.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

