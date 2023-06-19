Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man was involved in a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon that sent four people to a Syracuse hospital.

State police say 20-year-old Nathanial Hunter of Brownville passed several vehicles in a no-passing zone while traveling north at a high rate of speed on State Route 3 in the town of Richland.

That’s when he crashed into the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Rodney West of Oswego that was also on State Route 3 and turning left onto Hager Drive.

West’s vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole.

Hunter was not injured. West and three passengers — 18-, 17-, and 14-year-old boys — were taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say their investigation is continuing.

