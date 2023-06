SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dolores P. “Dee” Fawdry, 86, formerly Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23rd at Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.