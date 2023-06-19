Candidates for Lewis County sheriff: where do they stand?

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two candidates with decades-long experience in law enforcement are vying for Lewis County sheriff. They are Mike Carpinelli and Nichole Turck.

If re-elected, this would be Carpinelli’s fourth term as sheriff.

“I still have a lot of vigor in me, like I said. I’m not ready to step out of the fire, I can handle the heat. I want to be there for the people of this community, and for the men and women up at the office,” said Carpinelli.

Turck, a retired state trooper, is challenging Carpinelli.

“I want to work together with organizations, not-for-profit organizations, ATV clubs, snowmobile clubs, other agencies, just to make sure we’re doing the best we possibly can for Lewis County,” she said.

Carpinelli says one of his priorities has been and will continue to include the county’s drug task force and says he has been happy about the growth of the school resource officer program.

“I think it’s a great program right there for the children in our schools. That doesn’t have to be just a person with a uniform and a firearm, it means having a mentor,” he said.

On the same subject of schools, Turck wants to team up with Mountain View Prevention out of Lowville to bring youth intervention to Lewis County students.

“Coming up with a program similar to DARE. That program stopped six years ago. They do have two programs in place that would fit with our goal of talking to youth about drugs, about violence,” she said.

To voters, Carpinelli says to take a look at what he’s already done.

“I’ve led by example. That’s what I think sets me apart. Look at that, and get to know the candidate. But give everybody a fair chance,” he said.

Turck says she’ll bring a change.

“I want to bring unity and accountability of service back to the people of Lewis County. Working together. It’s time to work together again. It’s time for a change,” she said.

Carpinelli and Turck are both running on the Republican line. Turck is also running on the Conservative and Independent lines.

A primary win for Turck effectively ends the race, but a win for Carpinelli sends it to the November election.

