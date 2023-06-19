Carnival, archery to benefit Salvation Army

Salvation Army Carnival & Archery
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of events this weekend to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Carnival coordinator Lisa Safford and Bear Pac Archery Club president Issac Thomas talked about them on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

People can use bows and arrows to benefit the Salvation Army at Bear Pac Archery Club on Rutland Hollow Road in the town of Rutland.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Children 8 and under shoot for free. It costs $10 for ages 9 to 17 and $20 for anyone 18 and older.

The 16th annual Salvation Army Carnival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Salvation Army’s building at 723 State Street in Watertown.

There will be music, games, prizes, and a dunking booth.

Tickets are 5 for $1 or 30 for $5. They’re for the games, cotton candy, ice cream, and popcorn. Food will be available for sale.

Call 315-782-4470 for more information.

