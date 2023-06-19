Croghan mayor creates museum in her home

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Croghan’s mayor says there’s plenty of village history preserved, but no space for it to be showcased. That’s why she set up a mini museum at her home.

Julie Robinson is a former Croghan historian and now mayor. In 2017, she took up the task to recover some items from the village’s past.

Robinson says history belongs on the shelves and not in a closet, which is why she decided to display all of it in her home.

She says history needs to be shared from generation to generation, although some might appreciate it more than others.

“I think your kids will, and people say, well, my kids don’t want anything, so what’s the point of keeping it? I think that their kids will, their grandkids will because it needs to be that much older for them to enjoy it,” said Robinson.

Part of the collection is a preserved stained glass window that belonged to the Belfort Church in the town of Croghan.

She hopes one day these artifacts can be displayed in a permanent museum.

“Maybe not in my lifetime we will get a museum, but if I can be the one to start the museum in my home, maybe someday it can morph into something in a big beautiful building,” she said.

Robinson says she’ll host an open house for her mini-museum on Friday, July 7 before the village’s Olde Home Days parade.

