Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward

Celebrating Father's Day - in the maternity ward
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Samaritan Medical Center, a few lucky dads got the best Father’s Day gift ever.

“My name is Josh LeClaire and this is Caroline,” one new father said while holding his daughter.

Caroline is LeClaire’s second child with wife Katie. Five-year-old Carter is ecstatic to be a brother.

“It’s rewarding, big time,” LeClaire said. “I never thought I was going to be a father, but here I am and it’s great.”

Next door, the Stacy family is also celebrating a new addition.

“We have Lucy Grace Stacy,” Kevin Stacy said. “Fatherhood is one of those things that’s tiresome, but wonderful. It takes a lot out of you, you put a lot into it. It teaches a man how to love.”

With a new baby, there comes a lot of worries.

“Each moment, you’re in the present moment doing what you can do,” Stacy said. “You’re going to make mistakes. You have to accept that with grace.”

But fatherhood also brings a renewed sense of hope.

“Hoping they succeed and have a better life than I had,” LeClaire said. “That’s a parent’s goal.”

These dads have some advice to any other fathers.

“Really being present in the moment,” Stacy said. “That’s something not a lot of people do.”

“Just love them and show them they’re loved,” LeClair said. “I’m still a new parent so I’m learning every day.”

Happy belated Father’s Day to the dads out there, because becoming a father is one thing — being a dad is many things.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

