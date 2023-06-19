Feeling like summer for the end of spring

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not quite summer yet, but the weather is giving us a head start.

Summer starts Wednesday.

Today, Juneteenth, will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a very slight chance of rain — only 20% — in St. Lawrence County. Otherwise, it’s going to be a dry day.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

We hit the low 80s on Tuesday. Skies will be clear and sunny.

It will be sunny and 85 when summer starts Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and Friday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s on both days.

Humidity builds up throughout the week, so there’s a 50% chance of late-day rain both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be around 80 degrees.

