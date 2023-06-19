Forum for Watertown City Council candidates moved to Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Meet the Candidates forum for the Watertown City Council race has been rescheduled and moved back to Tuesday night.

The forum is being put on by Jim Leven of Community Broadcasters.

It was first scheduled for Tuesday night, but a conflict with the venue pushed it to Monday evening.

City Council member Patrick Hickey, who’s running for re-election, took issue with that because there is a council meeting Monday evening.

Now, the forum has been pushed back to Tuesday night so all 10 candidates on the ballot can participate.

It is being held at Savory Downtown at 6 p.m.

