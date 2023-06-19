Henry J. “Jack” Carmody Jr., of Ogdensburg

Henry J. “Jack” Carmody Jr. passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Henry J. “Jack” Carmody Jr. passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Fox & Murray Funeral Home, 528 Franklin Street, Ogdensburg, NY. Funeral Mass will be held on June 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton Street, Ogdensburg, NY.

Jack was born in Ogdensburg on April 20, 1941, to the late Henry and Marvel (Miner) Carmody. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Jack enlisted in the United States Army in 1959 and served three years as a missile technician. He returned to Ogdensburg in 1962 where he worked for the Liddell Sign Company and on various construction projects. In 1981, Jack started working for the City of Ogdensburg Department of Public Works. He re-enlisted in the United States Army Reserve the following year. Jack retired from the reserves in 1995 as a staff sergeant, and from the city in 2002 as Supervisor of Public Works. Jack devoted many years volunteering with the Ogdensburg Expo and Seaway Festival, where he worked alongside Jim Seymour.

Henry married Catherine Ann Farrell on August 8, 1964, at Saint Mary’s Cathedral. Devoted companions, they enjoyed 58 joyous years of marriage together.

Jack enjoyed whatever he was doing at any given moment, but he particularly treasured spending time with his family, cracking jokes with his grandchildren, traveling, boating, and gardening. He adored his family and cherished his time with them, especially when they could get together around large plates of prime rib. Jack had the unique ability to make each of his daughters and grandchildren feel like his favorite. Whether they were competing at a sporting event, performing with a school musical ensemble, or crossing the stage at graduation, Jack’s loved ones always knew he would be in the stands, snapping pictures and beaming with pride.

Henry is survived by his loving wife Catherine, their daughters; Mary C. and John Porceng of Baldwinsville, NY, Mary E. “Lisa” Carmody of Ogdensburg, and Michele and Timothy Talomie of Doylestown, PA; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Amanda Main and her son Joseph, Zachary Main, Nathan, Bradley, and Gregory Porceng, and Brandt, Kyleigh, and Griffin Talomie; his siblings; Richard (Linda) Carmody of Surprise, AZ, Darlene Carmody of Chicago, IL, and Sandy Laselle of Bowling Green, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack is predeceased by his parents, his brother Wayne Carmody, and his sisters Carolyn Hermansen and Joanne Barnes.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club or the Richard Winter Cancer Center.

