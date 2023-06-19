James J. “Jim” Ouellette, 73, of Russell

James J. “Jim” Ouellette, age 73, of Russell, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - James J. “Jim” Ouellette, age 73, of Russell, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

James was born on November 19, 1949 in Guerrette, Maine to the late Stanley and Florence (Bard) Ouellette. He attended school in Forth Fairfield and Easton Maine. In 1967 Jim entered into the United States Marine Corp and served during Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1971.

Jim married Candace Wisner on February 14, 1997 in Philadelphia, NY. He was a truck driver for most of his working career, driving truck for Eggleston’s Trucking and previously for M&M Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, cutting wood and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Candy; six sons, Mailik Desade, James Ouellette, Patrick Pierce, Joshua Ouellette, Christopher Ouellette and Dominick Ouellette; three daughters, Sausha Pierce, Cheyanne Ouellette and Mackenzie Ouellette; a sister, Jackie Condon; six grandchildren, Makeena, Sawyer, Jamison Peabody, Gavin and Jordan Norburt and Mailik Desade Jr.

Jim is predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Stanley, Jerry and Ricky Ouellette and two sisters, Brenda Wing and Tammy French.

There will be a celebration of Life on October 7, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the family’s home at 96 Dana Hill Rd., Russell, NY 13684 with a memorial service starting at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating. Military honors will follow. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online on www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

