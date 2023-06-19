Juneteenth celebrated at Watertown City Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the 10th year, people in Watertown are celebrating Juneteenth.

It’s considered by many to be the country’s second independence day. It celebrates the day when the last slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865.

It became a federal holiday in 2021.

On Monday morning outside city hall, Mayor Jeff Smith proclaimed June 19 as Juneteeth Day in Watertown.

A prayer was held along with a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, commonly considered to be the Black national anthem.

“Doing these kinds of things, which make us quite a bit uncomfortable, is a chance for America to help. I’m very grateful that we’re doing this as a country, and I feel very hopeful,” said Bianca Ellis, Watertown Juneteenth event organizer.

The Pan-African flag will be raised at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

