Lewis County, Osceola could face lawsuit over snowmobiler’s death

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By John Moore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County and the town of Osceola might be sued over a snowmobiling death.

A Rochester-area man, 49-year-old Dean Beck, was killed in February when his sled went down an embankment and hit a tree on a trail in Osceola.

Earlier this month, we reported that his estate and widow plan to sue the state over his death, saying the state owned the trail and didn’t maintain it or post signs warning about a sharp curve.

7 News has learned through a Freedom of Information Law request that a notice of claim has been filed against the town and the county as well, alleging the same failures.

The notice of claim cites damages, including pain and suffering, and loss of services, but does not specify a dollar amount.

Town attorney Ian Gilbert said he and the town have no comment.

