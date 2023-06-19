Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Pierrepont man is accused of choking someone during a domestic incident.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Micky Morehouse allegedly obstructed the victim’s breathing by apply pressure to their neck.

He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Deputies say the alleged incident happened Sunday on Plains Road in the town of Pierrepont.

Morehouse was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

