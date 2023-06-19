Patricia M. Keal, 85, of Clayton

Patricia M. Keal, 85, Clayton, formerly of Voorheesville passed away on Sunday June 18, 2023 at home surrounded by her children after battling cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia M. Keal, 85, Clayton, formerly of Voorheesville passed away on Sunday June 18, 2023 at home surrounded by her children after battling cancer.

Pat was born 1938, daughter of Dominic and Frances Lynch. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1956 and received a degree from Norwich University in 1958. On May 18, 1974, she married John C. Keal in Wappingers Falls, New York. She was an office manager at John Keal Music Co. for over 30 years. Pat and her husband John were instrumental in establishing school music programs in the capital district. John and Pat bought a residence in Clayton in 1984. Pat was a member of Saint Mary’s Church, Clayton. They also spent time in Parrish, Florida.

Pat loved music, games with friends, gardening, and the St. Lawrence river, but her biggest joy was spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her sister Fran Lynch, Clayton, and 5 children: William B. and Ida Keal, Troy, Richard A. and Nancy Fenwick, Clifton Park, Paul Fenwick, Saint Marys, KS, Barbara and Scott Taylor, Port Ewen, and Andrew J. Keal and Heidi Kretser, Saranac Lake; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the Saint Mary’s Parish nurses Mary Kleinhans, Jennifer Lucia, and Wanda Cavanaugh; Jefferson County home health LPN, Shannon Priest; and Delisa Drewes for all their help and care of Pat. A special thank you to our dear Aunt Frannie for all her love and support.

The funeral mass will be on Saturday, June 24 at 10 AM with calling hours on Friday, June 23 from 5-7 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.



