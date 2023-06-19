Sackets Harbor Concerts on the Waterfront start this weekend

Concerts on the Waterfront in Sackets Harbor
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and pack a picnic, the Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor starts this weekend.

Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member. They talked about the 39th annual concert series on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:

- The Sacci Band kicks things off on June 25.

- Ruby Shooz will perform on July 2

- Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra take the stage on July 9.

- Atlas performs on July 16.

Learn more at shhistoricalsociety.org/concerts.

