State faces $9B budget gap next year, local lawmakers call for spending cuts

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - North country representatives in Albany say the state is spending too much money. It’s not a new sentiment, but a recent report shows multi-billion dollar budget gaps in the next three fiscal years.

The recently-passed state budget includes more than $229 billion in spending, the largest in state history.

But according to state Republicans and a state government watchdog, big spending can mean big deficits.

“What was roughly going to be a $5 billion deficit now looks like a $9 billion deficit for the next fiscal year and that is only step one of three because the two out years following that both have significant deficits as well - somewhere around $13 billion in each year,” said Tim Hoefer, CEO of Empire Center for Public Policy.

“What it should mean today for the governor and the leaders who have control over the first strings of state government is that we begin to tighten our belt right now and make decisions on discretionary and extraordinary spending. Even spending that was allocated in this year’s budget should be looked at again,” said Senator Mark Walczyk, (R. - 49th District).

State Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District) says that while New York state does have a balanced budget for 2024 with a $19 billion surplus in reserve, lawmakers need to stop spending and should start saving state funds to add onto the reserve.

“I’ve always said budgets are difficult when you have a lot of money because it takes extreme discipline and we didn’t exhibit that this year. So when you get into out years, you have no choice but to say no,” he said.

Budget gaps for both 2026 and 2027 are expected to be around $13 billion.

