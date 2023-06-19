Sunday Sports: Rapids fall to Boonville, Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship registration open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were at home this Father’s Day, hosting an afternoon contest against the Boonville Lumberjacks in PGCBL play.

The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a 6-2 loss to Amsterdam Saturday night.

At the top of the 1st, Santiago Jimenez singles to short right center and both Alex Angulo and Jacob Reeves score: 2-0 Boonville.

Still in the 1st ,Mike Gorham walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Zach Rogacki: 3-0 Lumberjacks.

Then it was Marcus Smith drawing the bases loaded walk and Jiminez checks in: 4-0 Boonville.

Jacob Khouri follows with a sacrifice fly to center field and Dom Jackson tags and scores: 5-0 Boonville.

The Rapids fall to Boonville by a final score of 12-1.

Registration is now open for the 2023 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship, which will take place at Thompson Park Golf Course.

The tournament is open to any person that works or lives in Jefferson County or is a member at any gold course in the county.

Cost will be $80 per player, which includes a cart and range balls.

The deadline to register is Thursday, July 6th with the qualifying round set for Saturday, July 8th.

The tournament concludes with a 36 hole match play final on July 16th

