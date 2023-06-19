The Thousand Islands Spirits, a dream born from tragedy

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Spirits are enjoying a great deal of success in their first season as a member of the North American Box Lacrosse League. The team is a dream come true for owner and general manager Nate Jobson. A dream that was born out of personal tragedy, however.

Nate Jobson and his brother James shared a passion for the game of lacrosse and James was his big brother’s biggest fan.

The two hoped to one day play box lacrosse together, but sadly that dream never became a reality.

”In September, I lost my brother to a UTV accident on Labor Day weekend,” said Jobson.

James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar was just 21-years-old, and while Jobson would never get the chance to play box lacrosse with his brother, he wanted others like his brother to have that chance.

”My brother always wanted an opportunity to play box lacrosse and there is none up here. He was 21-years-old, he played lacrosse at General Brown, he’s been around lacrosse since he was 2-years-old. He went to every single one of my college lacrosse games and there’s not really a presence here for box lacrosse,” said Jobson.

Jobson had the idea of bringing a box lacrosse team to the area, and after moving back, had the chance to set his plan into motion.

”I know it’s something he always wanted to be able to do. He wanted to be able to play with me, and when he started watching me play box lacrosse, he wanted to have that opportunity to play, too. Now, obviously he can’t, but I have some kids on my team that actually played with him that are out here playing, so it’s special for sure,” said Jobson.

James’ former teammates at General Brown say they wish their former teammate was here to play along side them and are honored to have the opportunity to help make his brother’s dream a reality playing along side him with the Thousand Islands Spirits.

”I stopped playing lacrosse and now I’m back into it and I’m gonna play for Jimmy. He was always showing me all the videos of Nate playing box growing up. In high school, we always watched videos about it. It was awesome getting to see that and now I’m playing,” said Connor Vecchio.

”I think it’s awesome what they’re doing for around here and just for lacrosse in general, especially in memory of his brother and in memory of others that have passed that want to carry on what they would have wanted for us and them themselves. I just think it’s an awesome thing what he’s doing,” said Luke Rogers.

When Jobson suits up to play, the memory of his brother is never far away, and he thinks James would be proud of what he’s been able to accomplish in the past year.

”Yeah, I certainly hope so. You know, our logo is a big dedication to him. And then my grandma died at the beginning of the year, and then after we announced the team here, my uncle was diagnosed with cancer and died 6 weeks later. Ao, it’s been a lot of loss in the past year and a half,” said Jobson.

The spirit of Jobson’s brother, family members and others are a driving force behind what the Thousand Islands Spirits are about both on and off the box lacrosse field.

