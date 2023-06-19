Your Turn: feedback on dog sanctuary, zoo money & Amish influx

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary based in St. Lawrence County has been denied a special use permit because the business applied as a “kennel” and officials don’t think it fits that definition:

It’s sad because of the one word, kennel. Hopefully, they can fix the problem and move forward.

LeAnn Heath Garrow

The wording in this case is extremely important; their mission and a kennel are patently different things.

Eric Yager

Watertown was set to give Zoo New York in Thompson Park $1 million in Covid relief money. But the city discovered it had overspent by $3.4 million:

But we have a broken-down golf course at the taxpayer cost of $3.4 million. Great budgeting folks.

Cathy Stitch Arie

(The) zoo needs to downsize, as they have been struggling for years. If anything, repair and update existing enclosures.

Jessica Hartz

There’s an influx of Amish people coming to the north country. They’re buying abandoned farms and reclaiming unused land:

That’s great news! The Amish have improved the quality of life in the north county. We all could learn a lot from them.

Boman Beau Bushor

Better than solar panels all over. Buy it up Amish!

Erica Angus

