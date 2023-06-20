2 school districts criticized in state audits

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Two north country school districts — Thousand Islands and Gouverneur — were criticized in recent audits from the state comptroller’s office.

At Thousand Islands, auditors said district officials didn’t properly manage the school’s fund blanace and reserves.

That means, auditors say, the district withheld funds from productive use and may have missed opportunities to reduce the tax levy.

The audit says the district overestimated what it needed to spend between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 fiscal years and took more money out of savings than it needed. The district also reported millions more in year-end fund surplus than allowed under statutory limits.

District officials told auditors that it would take actions to correct the oversights, although they disagreed with some of the audit’s recommendations.

In Gouverneur, auditors say the district didn’t receive more than $68,000 in Medicaid services it was entitled to because it failed to file reimbursement claims for services it provided to 27 eligible students.

Auditors say the district generally agreed to their recommendations to establish procedures for filing Medicaid claims.

