Another summer-like day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’re probably going to be happy with today’s, too.

It’s going to be a little warmer. Temperatures will top out around the low 80s.

And there will be plenty of sunshine, so it’s a great day for a picnic or a trip to the beach.

Summer starts on Wednesday — 10:57 a.m., to be exact — and it comes in warm and sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers late on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 both days.

It will be in the low 80s again on Monday. It will also be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

