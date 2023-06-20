Another summer-like day

Tuesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’re probably going to be happy with today’s, too.

It’s going to be a little warmer. Temperatures will top out around the low 80s.

And there will be plenty of sunshine, so it’s a great day for a picnic or a trip to the beach.

Summer starts on Wednesday — 10:57 a.m., to be exact — and it comes in warm and sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers late on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 both days.

It will be in the low 80s again on Monday. It will also be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Josh LeClaire holds his daughter, Caroline. He became a father for the second time — just in...
Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward

Latest News

Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Sunny on Tuesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Feeling like summer for the end of spring