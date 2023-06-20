Frank Thomas Jermano, 82, of Ogdensburg

Frank Thomas Jermano, age 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank Thomas Jermano, age 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

“Tom”, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Ogdensburg on March 14, 1941. He was the youngest son of the late City Engineer, Ross R. Jermano and his wife Millie A (Evans) Jermano.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and continued his education at Paul Smith’s College where he completed a 3-year program in Forestry and Liberal Arts. Upon completion of college, Tom was employed by Sterns and Wheeler Engineering Firm out of Syracuse NY doing area surveying throughout the city of Ogdensburg. He was also employed by the City’s Water Department and Filtration Plant before entering State service in 1963 at the St. Lawrence State Hospital where he worked as a Recreation Instructor.

In 1964, Tom met the love of his life, Idona Holmes of St. Regis Falls while she was a student Nurse from CVS of North Plattsburgh doing her psychiatric rotation at the State Hospital. They were married the following year at St. Mary’s Cathedral on June 12th. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

In 1966, Tom transferred to Sunmount State School in Tupper Lake NY where he continued his work in recreation services.

In 1967, Tom was promoted to Band Director and later to Music Supervisor. When Sunmount was renamed Sunmount DDSO, Tom was again promoted to Recreation Music Therapist where he eventually retired in 1995.

During his early years at Sunmount, Tom and his good friend and assistant Glenn Flagg, orchestrated a marching band that became known as the Sunmount Drum and Bugle Corp. and the members were all Developmentally Disabled Individuals residing at Sunmount. His Band participated in several parades in the Tri-Lakes area as well as the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. They also competed against several High School bands around the area, winning numerous awards and bringing recognition to Sunmount as being an outstanding facility in the state of NY.

In 1970, Tom was nominated and selected as Sunmount’s Outstanding Employee of the Year by his fellow employees.

Tom continued his passion for music outside of work as a member of a local band with a longtime friend Bob Cote. He played piano and was the lead vocalist. His band entertained at wedding receptions and numerous dances around the Tri-Lakes. Two most notable performances were at the former American Legion Camp for Veterans at Paradise Point and the Litchfield Palace Estates located near Long Lake NY.

As a faith filled member of the Catholic Diocese, Tom also served as the Choir Director for Holy Name Church in Tupper Lake and later for the combined parishes of Holy Name and St. Alphonsus Church as well as the organist and cantor for St. Alphonsus. Tom spent 20 years volunteering his time for both parishes and playing and singing for countless funerals. His most memorable and beautiful rendition of Ave Maria will be remembered by all who ever heard him sing.

In 2012, Tom purchased his family home on the 600th block of Elizabeth St. in Ogdensburg and in 2016 moved himself and his wife back home.

Tom continued as an active faith-filled member of both St. Mary’s Cathedral and Notre Dame Church, again volunteering his time to ensure masses were filled with music, praise, and song.

Tom is survived by his wife Idona, his four children Tom and Kristine Jermano of Bloomingdale, NY, Mark and Shawnna Jermano of Evergreen, CO, Donn Jermano of Rouses Point, NY and Alicia and James Tabolt of a Schodack Landing, NY, his ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brothers and their spouses Ross F. and Lea Jermano, Daniel and Janet Jermano, John and Martha Jermano and sister Rosemary Jermano Neal, as well as his nephew Dwayne Neal and great-nephew Christopher Owen.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass on Friday morning, June 23, 2023, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Donations in Tom’s memory can be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. 303 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2300 Chicago, IL 60601-5224. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

