Get ready for the St. James Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. James Fair is this week. It benefits Augustinian Academy in Carthage.

Tom Wojcikowski says it’s the 49th year for the event. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The fair is at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. The hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23. The hours for Saturday, June 24, are 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be carnival rides, children’s games, food booths, and live entertainment all three days, including the 10th Mountain Division Band.

There will also be four hours’ worth of unlimited rides for $20.

