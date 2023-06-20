Gillibrand pushes for federal funding for rural communities

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to make it easier for rural communities to get federal funding.

The senator announced the Rebuild Rural America Act at a press conference with north country leaders at the Fairgrounds YMCA in Watertown Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation would invest $50 billion in rural economic development, infrastructure, schools, hospitals and small businesses.

Gillibrand is pushing to get the money into this year’s farm bill.

“This is just a larger investment in rural America. So I am working on getting a bi-partisan lead and getting this into the farm bill in some form because we know it works and as I said, the farm bill only comes every 5 years so getting the resources now is really important,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

It comes as $15 million was announced last week for rural broadband in the north country.

Getting reliable, fast internet to more remote parts of the area has been a challenge.

Gillibrand says we can expect to see further funding down the road.

