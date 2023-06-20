Hammond man allegedly possessed stolen tire rims, meth

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Hammond man was in possession of nearly $1,300 worth of stolen tire rims and meth.

Troopers arrested 42-year-old Franklin Preston on June 17.

Police say they responded to a larceny complaint on State Highway 310 in the town of Madrid.

Troopers say their investigation determined Preston had multiple stolen tire rims valued at $1,275. While interviewing Preston, police said they found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Preston was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal substance in a non-original container.

He was released and ordered to appear in Massena Town Court in July.

