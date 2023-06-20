Hammond man allegedly possessed stolen tire rims, meth

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Hammond man was in possession of nearly $1,300 worth of stolen tire rims and meth.

Troopers arrested 42-year-old Franklin Preston on June 17.

Police say they responded to a larceny complaint on State Highway 310 in the town of Madrid.

Troopers say their investigation determined Preston had multiple stolen tire rims valued at $1,275. While interviewing Preston, police said they found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Preston was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal substance in a non-original container.

He was released and ordered to appear in Massena Town Court in July.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Josh LeClaire holds his daughter, Caroline. He became a father for the second time — just in...
Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward

Latest News

Point Salubrious residents to vote on water district Wednesday
Watertown Police Department
Watertown police, Jefferson County agencies get $507K to reduce violent crime
WWNY
River Pride ready to celebrate 3rd year
WWNY
WWNY River Pride ready to celebrate 3rd year