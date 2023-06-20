Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - The highway superintendent in the town of Lewis is accused of pocketing money that should have gone to the town.

State police charged 63-year-old Lynn Frank Platt of West Leyden on a felony count of fourth-degree corrupting the government.

His arrest on Tuesday comes after a joint investigation by state police, the state Inspector General’s Office, and the town of Lewis.

Platt allegedly kept $2,366 that he received for scrap metal sales of property belonging to the town of Lewis during his tenure as the highway superintendent.

Platt was issued a ticket to appear in Lewis Town Court on July 13 at 6 p.m.

7 News has reached out to the town supervisor to find out whether Platt is still employed as the highway superintendent. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

