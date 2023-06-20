Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - The highway superintendent in the town of Lewis is accused of pocketing money that should have gone to the town.

State police charged 63-year-old Lynn Frank Platt of West Leyden on a felony count of fourth-degree corrupting the government.

His arrest on Tuesday comes after a joint investigation by state police, the state Inspector General’s Office, and the town of Lewis.

Platt allegedly kept $2,366 that he received for scrap metal sales of property belonging to the town of Lewis during his tenure as the highway superintendent.

Platt was issued a ticket to appear in Lewis Town Court on July 13 at 6 p.m.

7 News has reached out to the town supervisor to find out whether Platt is still employed as the highway superintendent. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Drum
Fort Drum, Gold Star families remember fallen soldiers
The folks from St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown are making half a ton of sausage for this...
Time to make the sausage!
Construction in downtown Watertown
Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown
Timothy ‘TJ’ Babcock and Leonard Spaziani
3 questions for 12 Watertown City Council candidates