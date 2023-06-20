Katherine A. “Kay” O’Brien, 82, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 18, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

She was born on September 14, 1940, in Rodman, NY, daughter of Elizabeth “Betty” Lortie Florentine. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1958. Following school she studied at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in September of 1961. She attended SUNY College of Technology in Utica where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and received a BS in Nursing in December of 1981.

Kay married William D. O’Brien on December 10, 1961 in Rhode Island. William was serving in the US Army at the time the couple was married. Mr. O’Brien was stationed throughout the US and upon his honorable discharge the couple resided in Rhode Island. She and her husband moved to Watertown where she worked at Ryan’s Nursing Home as a Registered Nurse and William was a mechanic for SeaWay Motors Express. Kay then worked at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home as the In Service Director and later retired from CareGivers of Watertown where she was Chief Administrator.

Kay was a member of Mercy Hospital Nursing Association, Communicate of Holy Family Catholic Church, and former member of the Holy Family School Board.

She enjoyed painting, genealogy, watching her grandchildren’s sporting and school events, and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William D. O’Brien, Watertown, NY; four children, John (Colleen) O’Brien, Camden, NY, Dennis (Lorie) O’Brien, Dexter, NY, Joseph O’Brien, Watertown, NY and Mary O’Brien, Watertown, NY; a daughter-in-law, Paige O’Brien, Black River, NY; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Sean, Gabrielle, Lelan, Conor, Bethany, Lauryn, Aiden, Halle, and Emily; two sisters, Judy Skuce and Patsy Augustine; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Gladys) Fenton; nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her loving son Terence M. “Terry” “OB” O’Brien on April 28, 2021.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22nd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23rd at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the North Country Goes Green Terry O’Brien Scholarship Fund c/o Northern New York Community Foundation at 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

