Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity