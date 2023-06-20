Monday Monday concerts in Lyme start next week

Monday Music on the Lake
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday Music on the Lake in the town of Lyme starts next week.

Judi Bates from the Lyme Performing Arts Council says the organization is committed to bringing live music to the town of Lyme.

You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

All concerts start at 6 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in Chaumont.

Here’s the lineup so far:

- River Brain Trust will perform on June 26.

- Hot Kogan will be on July 24.

- Ferguson and Rogers take the stage on August 28.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Josh LeClaire holds his daughter, Caroline. He became a father for the second time — just in...
Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward

Latest News

St. James Fair in Carthage
Get ready for the St. James Fair
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Dalton Rombough of Lowville celebrates his win in the 360 sprint car feature at the Kevin Ward...
Rombough wins Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Race
Wake Up Weather
Another summer-like day