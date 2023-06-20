Monday Monday concerts in Lyme start next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday Music on the Lake in the town of Lyme starts next week.

Judi Bates from the Lyme Performing Arts Council says the organization is committed to bringing live music to the town of Lyme.

You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

All concerts start at 6 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in Chaumont.

Here’s the lineup so far:

- River Brain Trust will perform on June 26.

- Hot Kogan will be on July 24.

- Ferguson and Rogers take the stage on August 28.

