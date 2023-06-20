Ogdensburg police invite public to community meeting

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department wants to work with the community on improving the city.

That’s why it will host what it calls a community meeting between members of the department and citizens Tuesday evening.

Chief Mark Kearns says it’s been about a year since the last community outreach meeting happened. During that time, Kearns says the drug usage within the city has increased significantly.

“We’ve seen an increase in overdoses. We are finding fentanyl in every drug out there, including marijuana which has been a great concern to us,” he said.

Lieutenant Jarret LeClair says recent staffing changes have made drug investigations more difficult. He says it makes public feedback all the more valuable.

“It’s not going to be an easy task. We want to be able to get that across to them that we aren’t going to be able to resolve all these issues overnight, but with their help it may be a little quicker,” he said.

Kearns says that no matter what the issue may be, he wants to improve relations with members of the community and the city police department.

“Anything. No matter how big or small. It can be as simple as a neighborhood feud that just might need some minor police intervention. Sometimes we find that someone doesn’t want to pick up the phone or call the police because they might not think it’s an urgent matter, and that is fine and that is why our doors are open,” he said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the police department on Park Street in Ogdensburg.

