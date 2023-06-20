Ogdensburg police invite public to community meeting

Ogdensburg police car
Ogdensburg police car(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department wants to work with the community on improving the city.

That’s why it will host what it calls a community meeting between members of the department and citizens Tuesday evening.

Chief Mark Kearns says it’s been about a year since the last community outreach meeting happened. During that time, Kearns says the drug usage within the city has increased significantly.

“We’ve seen an increase in overdoses. We are finding fentanyl in every drug out there, including marijuana which has been a great concern to us,” he said.

Lieutenant Jarret LeClair says recent staffing changes have made drug investigations more difficult. He says it makes public feedback all the more valuable.

“It’s not going to be an easy task. We want to be able to get that across to them that we aren’t going to be able to resolve all these issues overnight, but with their help it may be a little quicker,” he said.

Kearns says that no matter what the issue may be, he wants to improve relations with members of the community and the city police department.

“Anything. No matter how big or small. It can be as simple as a neighborhood feud that just might need some minor police intervention. Sometimes we find that someone doesn’t want to pick up the phone or call the police because they might not think it’s an urgent matter, and that is fine and that is why our doors are open,” he said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the police department on Park Street in Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Hammond man allegedly stole tire rims, possessed meth
Point Salubrious residents to vote on water district Wednesday
Watertown Police Department
Watertown police, Jefferson County agencies get $507K to reduce violent crime