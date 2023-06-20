Point Salubrious residents to vote on water district Wednesday

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Residents in part of the town of Lyme will vote Wednesday on a proposal to build a $17.5 million water district.

If constructed, it would bring water to the roughly 330 properties on Point Salubrious.

Currently, there is no municipal water source there.

It’ll cost an estimated $17.48 million dollars, split evenly among residents regardless of their water usage.

The estimated yearly cost to each property owner is about $2,050.

If voters approve the project, the town can apply for state grants that could reduce the cost.

Voting will be held at the town of Lyme offices between noon and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

