Point Salubrious residents to vote on water district Wednesday
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Residents in part of the town of Lyme will vote Wednesday on a proposal to build a $17.5 million water district.
If constructed, it would bring water to the roughly 330 properties on Point Salubrious.
Currently, there is no municipal water source there.
It’ll cost an estimated $17.48 million dollars, split evenly among residents regardless of their water usage.
The estimated yearly cost to each property owner is about $2,050.
If voters approve the project, the town can apply for state grants that could reduce the cost.
Voting will be held at the town of Lyme offices between noon and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
