River Pride ready to celebrate 3rd year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - River Pride returns to communities along the St. Lawrence River for a third year this week.

Cheryl Chaif and Ashley Phillips from Hops Spot in Clayton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to promote the events in Cape Vincent and Clayton. Watch their interview above.

The celebration of LGBTQ+ pride kicks off on Thursday with drag bingo.

The fun continues Friday with a cruise aboard an Uncle Sam’s tour boat.

Saturday’s events include a flag ceremony, boat parade and piano bar karaoke.

A brunch will be held Sunday.

