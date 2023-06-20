River Pride ready to celebrate 3rd year
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - River Pride returns to communities along the St. Lawrence River for a third year this week.
Cheryl Chaif and Ashley Phillips from Hops Spot in Clayton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to promote the events in Cape Vincent and Clayton. Watch their interview above.
The celebration of LGBTQ+ pride kicks off on Thursday with drag bingo.
The fun continues Friday with a cruise aboard an Uncle Sam’s tour boat.
Saturday’s events include a flag ceremony, boat parade and piano bar karaoke.
A brunch will be held Sunday.

