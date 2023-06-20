Rombough wins Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Race

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Race was held over the weekend at Evans Mills Raceway Park. The Empire Super Sprints were on hand for the event that honored Kevin’s memory.

It turned out to be a great night for Lowville’s own Dalton Rombough. The talented driver captured his first-ever 360 sprint car feature.

He also took home the $4,000 prize for the win. Kelly Hebing finished second with Danny Varin placing third.

For the excited Rombough, it was a special win on a special night.

“Thank you very much,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better car and better people — all the fans that always support me in tough times. Hot laps, i didn’t know that the car wasn’t still running right and we still pulled it off.”

