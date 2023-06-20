Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After more than three years of work, the high-voltage transmission project known as Smart Path is finished.

Crews rebuilt 78 miles of power lines from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County.

They replaced wooden poles, some of which were 80 years old, with 776 new steel monopoles that can better withstand bad weather.

The work also involved the installation of transmission lines that can carry more electricity.

The New York Power Authority joined local and state officials at SUNY Canton Tuesday morning to celebrate the project’s completion.

When construction started in March 2020, 7 News reported the project would cost half a billion dollars and create several hundred construction jobs.

“The completion of the Smart Path transmission line is an example of a massive energy infrastructure improvement project that will onboard clean energy to the state’s electricity grid,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “Smart Path commenced at the height of the pandemic and now proudly has been completed on time and on budget - helping provide lasting reliability and environmental benefits to New York’s electrical grid for decades to come.”

The original transmission line was built in 1942 and acquired by NYPA in the early 1950s.

