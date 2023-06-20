Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished

Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project in the town of Potsdam. (Philip Kamrass/ New York Power Authority)(Philip Kamrass, New York Power Authority)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After more than three years of work, the high-voltage transmission project known as Smart Path is finished.

Crews rebuilt 78 miles of power lines from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County.

They replaced wooden poles, some of which were 80 years old, with 776 new steel monopoles that can better withstand bad weather.

The work also involved the installation of transmission lines that can carry more electricity.

The New York Power Authority joined local and state officials at SUNY Canton Tuesday morning to celebrate the project’s completion.

When construction started in March 2020, 7 News reported the project would cost half a billion dollars and create several hundred construction jobs.

“The completion of the Smart Path transmission line is an example of a massive energy infrastructure improvement project that will onboard clean energy to the state’s electricity grid,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “Smart Path commenced at the height of the pandemic and now proudly has been completed on time and on budget - helping provide lasting reliability and environmental benefits to New York’s electrical grid for decades to come.”

The original transmission line was built in 1942 and acquired by NYPA in the early 1950s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly chokes someone during domestic incident
Crash
Brownville man in 2-car crash in Oswego County
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Josh LeClaire holds his daughter, Caroline. He became a father for the second time — just in...
Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward

Latest News

Hammond man allegedly stole tire rims, possessed meth
Point Salubrious residents to vote on water district Wednesday
Watertown Police Department
Watertown police, Jefferson County agencies get $507K to reduce violent crime
WWNY
River Pride ready to celebrate 3rd year