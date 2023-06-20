Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some Watertown property owners are concerned about the changes downtown. Meanwhile, city officials are defending the work being done.

Construction crews are hard at work and greenery is starting to be laid out as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded facelift for parts of Watertown continues.

Some property owners are taking issue with the streetscape project, however.

“They didn’t help the downtown businesses,” said Bobby Ferris.

Ferris and developer Jake Johnson bought 4 downtown buildings last year, including the Key Bank building.

Ferris’ gripe is with the removal of parking spaces to make way for large flower boxes.

“Two of the spots are handicapped, and they are handicapped van-accessible spots so you can open up the side door and a ramp can come down,” he said.

Ferris and Johnson brought their concerns to city council on Monday night, saying they want those parking spots kept.

City Planning and Community Development Director Mike Lumbis says these plans have been in place since 2021, but adds he is working to find solutions.

“To create some spaces on Stone Street which would be just within feet of the front door of the Key Bank building so we think that may be a viable option,” he said.

Some business owners on Court Street have concerns too.

The Austins own ReCre’s Bike Studio and say while they are excited for the project to be done, construction is being completed during their peak season, leaving customers asking if their business is even open.

The Austins have had to reroute customers to nearby parking lots while the work is being done.

In defense of the projects, Lumbis says the plan to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly came from community feedback - ideas and goals shared by the public to make the area safer.

“We didn’t design this in a vacuum, you know. It was based on a lot of outreach and input from the community,” he said.

Delays have pushed an end date for construction from this summer to the fall.

