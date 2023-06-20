“Steve” John S. Tiernan, 65, of Canton

“Steve” John S. Tiernan, 65, died peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for a short stay. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Steve” John S. Tiernan, 65, died peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient for a short stay.

Steve was born May 13, 1958 in Gouverneur, a son of the late Leo and Vivian “Peggy” (White) Tiernan. He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb High School in 1977 at which time he joined the Air Force. He worked for P&C Foods and Price Chopper Markets but most enjoyed his work at Kate White’s Farm. He enjoyed driving down old country roads, walking through the woods, playing basketball, shuffleboard and pitch.

Steve is survived by two sons, Christopher (Martha) Tiernan and Sean Tiernan; a granddaughter, Keira Tiernan, by siblings, Thomas (Meg) Tiernan, Lisa (Randy) Martin, Mark (Amy) Tiernan and Kathleen (Dwight) Dooley.

In addition to his parents, Leo and Peggy, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, MacKenzie Tiernan and siblings, Brenda and Leo “Dougie” Tiernan.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 11:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjudes.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for “Steve” John S. Tiernan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

