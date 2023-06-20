Time to make the sausage!

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The folks from St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown are making half a ton of sausage for this weekend’s Mount Carmel Feast.

Volunteers from St. Anthony’s and neighboring churches spent Tuesday morning in the cafeteria at Immaculate Heart Central School making one of the feast’s most popular foods.

“We’re shooting about a little over about 1,000 pounds, probably about 1,050. We got a bunch of volunteers helping us out. Couldn’t do it without their help,” said Frank Gorri, volunteer.

After a fire at the St. Anthony’s pavilion last July, a new one has been built.

The 105th Mount Carmel Feast kicks off Thursday with a spaghetti dinner at the Arsenal Street church.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday.

