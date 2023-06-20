Tomorrow’s Health: Pregnancy nausea, anemia risk with aspirin & happy kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Why a daily aspirin may not be good for all seniors and there’s possible relief for pregnant women battling nausea.

Pregnancy nausea

Acupuncture and a drug called doxylamine-pyridoxine can help pregnant women with moderate to severe nausea.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that either treatment is effective but the combination of the two worked the best.

Researchers also say using just acupuncture alone is an attractive option for women who are hesitant to use drug treatments when pregnant.

Anemia risk with aspirin

New research in Australia finds low-dose aspirin is associated with a 20% increased risk of anemia in older adults.

Doctors recommend that seniors taking aspirin monitor their blood iron levels.

Millions of people take low-dose aspirin daily to prevent heart issues.

Happy kids

A happy childhood can lead to a healthy life.

That’s according to a new study published in Pediatrics that finds nurturing relationships and environments during childhood are linked to improved physical and mental health as adults.

Researchers say parents and caregivers should try to limit stressful situations for children as much as possible before they reach adulthood.

