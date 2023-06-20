Watertown council: Rides to polls, spending on Flynn pool & water treatment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council discussed and unanimously approved busing people from areas where poll sites are set to be closed this primary cycle.

Council members came to an agreement to use the city’s paratransit bus to transport voters from the areas of Midtown Towers and the Emma T. Flower Fire Station to polling sites next Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections decided to put the two sites on pause this year due to lack of use. After this year’s elections, all of the polling data will be reevaluated for next year.

The main concern among council members was making sure elderly and handicapped residents can vote in person if they so choose — an opinion echoed by the city’s attorney.

“Definitely, that would be a very positive thing that we would not restrict people from their God-given privilege to voting,” council member Patrick Hickey said.

For a lot of older people, they want to vote in person,” interim city attorney Todd Bullard said. “That is what they want to do if they have the will and the strength, that is really what they want to do.”

The bus will run at two separate times, leaving the areas affected at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.

The Volunteer Transportation Center is also offering its services.

Flynn pool funding

The council also decided how to fund two high-priced city projects and to increase sewer rates

The first of the projects is the Flynn Pool on the city’s north side. With a vote of 3 to 2, the council will use its savings to pay for nearly 80% of the nearly $4 million project. Council members have already allotted $750,000 of federal COVID money to the project.

The resolution needed four “yes” votes for the city to able to borrow the money. The “no” votes came from Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Sarah Compo Pierce.

Water treatment plant

In a unanimous vote, the council set the maximum cost for fixes to its water treatment plant at $50 million. The project’s cost went up after its estimates increased and more components were added.

The vote allows the council to bond for that amount if they so choose.

Sewer rate hike

After a public hearing and a 3 to 2 vote, resident sewer rates will increase by 10% in the upcoming fiscal year. Some council members suggested gradual increases in future years. This is the first sewer rate increase in five years.

