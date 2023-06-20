Watertown police, Jefferson County agencies get $507K to reduce violent crime

Watertown Police Department
Watertown Police Department(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department and Jefferson County agencies are getting more than $500,000 to reduce violent crime.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that nearly $36.2 million is going to law enforcement agencies around the state for New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, or GIVE.

GIVE has been around for a decade, but the state says the “infusion of record-level funding” secured by Hochul will allow the initiative to expand to Watertown and Jefferson County.

The Watertown Police Department and Jefferson County agencies will share $507,948 to focus on reducing violent crime.

Here’s the breakdown of funding:

  • Watertown Police Department: $150,000
  • District Attorney’s Office: $223,033
  • Sheriff’s Office: $34,117
  • Probation Department: $100,798

The state says the funding will be used for personnel, overtime, equipment, and technology.

