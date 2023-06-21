Barbara E. Audycki, 88, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara E. Audycki, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

There are no funeral services and burial will be private in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Barbara was born in Herkimer on August 20, 1934, the daughter of John and Anna (Lynch) Roszykiewicz.

She graduated from Herkimer High School, Stratford College in Danville, VA, and Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, Boston, MA.

Barbara married Robert S. Audycki on November 19, 1955 in Herkimer.

Robert, a high school athletic coach and physical education teacher, passed away on February 1, 1999.

Barb was employed by Dr. Mark Truax of Gouverneur for many years.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Jill Audycki and Ken Knutti of Nantucket, MA, John and Donna Audycki of Elk Grove, CA, Robert and Sherry Audycki of Dartmouth, MA, Martin Paul and Karyn Audycki of N. Chili, NY, David and Linda Audycki of Emerald Isle, NC, 13 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

A special thanks from the family goes out to her friend Robert Ordway.

Memorial donations are encouraged to Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department or Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad.

