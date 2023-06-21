Food drive donations going to 14 local pantries

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s more expensive to put food on the table these days, but north country groups are working to help feed the needy.

The United Way of Northern New York and Cornell Cooperative Extension held a food drive outside the town of Watertown Walmart on Wednesday.

People dropped off nonperishable food and hygiene items.

The donations will be distributed across 14 pantries in Jefferson County.

Organizers say food drives are of vital importance right now.

“Families are struggling to keep up with the economic challenges at the gas pump, at the grocery stores. School is letting out so children won’t have access to those school meals. So it is really a time of hardship for low-income families,” said Dawn Cole, United Way of Northern New York president.

This is the groups’ first in-person food drive since 2019. They’ll do it again next year.

